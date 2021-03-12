By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Sultry Nollywood actress and yummy mother of one, Uche Ogbodo, is an expectant mum.

Uche Ogbodo in 2013 tied the knot with Apo Arthur; although the union was short-lived, it produced a beautiful daughter, Chinagorom.

Uche who believes her life is more fulfilling as a single mother than as a single girl without a child in a recent post on Instagram showed off her baby bump.

She wrote: “Flying Private with my Bunny, In the Oven, NAh! You can’t Seat with Us, 3 is a Crowd”

It would be recalled that Uche was was heavily pregnant when her 10-month-old marriage packed up with reasons they parted ways still unknown.