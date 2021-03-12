The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Sha’aban 1442AH from Saturday.

Abubakar made the call on Friday in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, March 13, which is equivalent to 29th day of Rajab 1442AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1442AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sha’aban is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, which comes before the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.

Sha’aban is the last lunar month before Ramadan used by Muslims to determine the first day of fasting.