Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has warned people to stop listening to motivational speakers for the sake of their mental health.

The popular actress and entrepreneur while sharing a gorgeous photo of herself on her social media page, advised her followers to “avoid them” and “fear them” (referring to motivational speaker).

She asked people in need of motivation to talk to God or family members.

She added: “If you take every advice given, you really want to run mad.”

In her words; “DONT LISTEN TO MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKERS, FOR YOUR OWN, GREATER GOOD. YOUR HEALTH.❤️ MENTAL HEALTH🙏🏻GO TALK TO GOD😘

AVOID THEM😘 FEAR THEM🙏🏻