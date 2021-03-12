By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has advised parents to stop kissing their kids in the mouth.

According to the curvy actress in a video, she shared on her Instagram page, she beckoned on parents to only peck their children on their cheek or forehead.

The proud mom of one said kissing children in the mouth is disgusting and not hygienic, adding that your baby is not your lover and so carrying out such act is irritating.

“Your baby is not your lover or your boyfriend, you don’t have to kiss a child on the mouth”, she stressed.

She further said that another danger in kissing your child on the mouth is that the child might end up doing it outside the home with another person…

Watch the video;