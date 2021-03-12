New record label on the scene, Roscoe Music Genies (RMG), whose acronym for Roscoe means (A) Reliable Organized Structure Carved Out (to) Entertain, releases its brand new project ‘Sùúrù Vibes – The EP’.

The EP, which is an incredible assemblage of Afrobeats, Afrofusion, Afropop and Afro-hip hop is a collection of six songs, with features from label signees YokeeGilla, DAMY and alternative musical artiste, Muyiwa Frank; each bringing their individual texture; making this EP a classic piece for audiences.

Produced by Ramoon, Ransom Beatz, Tower Beatz and ThaiBeats, this medley of sounds which originally set out to brim with ‘chilled vibes’, centers around the African continent; home to the most beautiful women in the world and home to the perfectly seasoned indigenous sound that is the essence of ‘Sùúrù Vibes’; one that mirrors the tempo perfection of the songs on this project.

The EP opens with its first track, ‘Major Reason’ produced by Ramoon, giving off such a laidback groove and intensity, that without a doubt, it’s an audience delight. ‘Arewa’ featuring DAMY who adds body to the song, continues the slow tempo of the EP making it an easy listen. Produced by Ransom Beatz who is famous for working with the likes of Runtown and Dizzie Rascal, ‘Side Nigga’ featuring Muyiwa Frank and ‘Shekere’ featuring YokeeGilla are all about the vocals in a mix of pidgin English, Yoruba and English. A true vocal celebration in which YokeeGilla shows true mastery.

Other tracks on this EP are ‘Zero F*#$’ and ‘Move Your Body’ produced by Tower Beatz and ThaiBeats respectively.

With a symphony of musical talent enmeshed in slow sexy music, this EP is a whole mood that fits perfectly with the label’s motto – “We take the music to another level, we change the sound to a proper Gbedu.”. With a steadily growing fanbase, their first single “Zero F*#k$” already has the attention of local and international audiences.

This new project from RMG All-Stars “Sùúrù Vibes” premieres today on all digital streaming platforms.

Click here to listen.