Precious Chikwedu, former wife of Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that her marriage to the ex-minister was based on false pretenses.

Precious Chikwedu stated this in a tell-all statement she released to PM News on Friday.

She noted that Fani-Kayode lied to her about his marriage to Regina Amonoo – the woman FFK married when he was in Ghana, during the Abacha years.

Precious said she found out in 2016 – 2 years after they were married – but was sweet-talked by Fani-Kayode.

“I want to state clearly that my marriage to FFK was based on false pretense as he lied that he had divorced his last wife, Regina,” Precious Chikwedu noted.

“I found his marriage certificate in 2016 during the EFCC raid at our then home. When I confronted him about this, he said that he is about starting Regina’s divorce process and added that he had not seen her in the last ten years. He further explained that he never fancied her and that their relationship was that of a mother and son kind. At the time I left, he was technically married to her former wife.”

Precious also dismissed the claim by Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife Regina.

“On Regina’s claim that she gave her consent for me to be married to FFK, this is a ridiculous and blatant lie. How could she have permitted a relationship she only found out about through social media? This event happened precisely on FFK’s birthday when he deliberately leaked my pregnancy photos after another argument between us and I had to leave the house. He did that to show the world that I was pregnant with his baby. Suffice it to say that we had agreed to keep the pregnancy private before then.”

Read the full statement here

Fani-Kayode’s marriage

Fani-Kayode’s first wife was Saratu Attah, daughter of former Kwara governor, Adamu Attah. They got married when he was 22. The marriage lasted between 1987 and 1990. They had a daughter together.

Next was his marriage in 1991 to Yemisi Olasunbo Adeniji.

She is now known as Yemisi Wada after remarrying. She and FFK married immediately after he finished Law School.

The marriage collapsed after three years, with Yemisi already pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In an interview with Punch in 2015, she said she had no fond memories of the marriage.

“I have no fond memories of then except having my daughters, as I am sure he would say the same if asked. What people do not seem to realise is that we were together for only a very short while. The marriage itself lasted less than three years. The fact that I have three daughters makes it seem longer but I left just when I was pregnant with my youngest daughter”.

In 1997, FFK married again, Regina Amonoo. This was when he was in Ghana, during the Abacha years.

He did not tie the nuptial knots again, until 2014, when he met Precious Chikwendu.