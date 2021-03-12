By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has visited former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode in his Abuja home.

Fani-Kayode displayed photos of the visit on Friday morning on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “It was my honour and pleasure to receive His Excellency Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state in my Abuja home last night.

“We had a wonderful time and discussed many things. We shall continue to build bridges throughout this nation in order to enhance peace& make Nigeria a better place.

“Bala was in high spirits and was as warm and charming as he has always been. Thanks for gracing us with your presence my brother. Proud of you now and always.”