By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senator Rochas Okorocha got a big boost today on his presidential ambition when a coalition of five northern groups, declared support for him.

The chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Suleiman Usman, who spoke on behalf of the group said it is the turn of the South-East geopolitical zone to produce a president noting that only rotational leadership can help the country develop.

Alhaji Usman said, the coalition decided to support Okorocha based on his pan Nigerian records over the years, saying that his election will advance the already threatened unity of the country.

“Nigeria comprises of three major ethnic groups that are representing the over 300 ethnic entities in the country and a country with diverse ethnic groups as Nigeria can only develop, live in peace, unity, harmony and progress if justice is served through the rotation of national leadership.

“After months of scrutiny, deep consultations and deliberations across the nation, we have resolved that the only Nigerian from Southeast extraction who fits the aforementioned criteria is none other than Senator Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, Usman said.

Groups in the coalition are North Eastern Patriots, (CONEP), North Central Development Cycle(NCDC), Northern Youths in Politics (NYP), Public Awareness on Societal Change(PASCHI) and Arewa Supporters of Ndi-Igbo.