Nazim Usman Gomna, a serving National Youth Service Corps member, has been charged, along with Idris Suleiman, with a theft of N9.1 million.

The money belonged to AL-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

Charged with him was Idris Shuaibu Suleiman, a 400 Level student of the university.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, on Thursday arraigned the two men before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

According to EFCC, the accused conspired to hack into the website of the AL-Hikmah University.

They then diverted students’ school fees to the tune of N9.1million.

Gomna graduated in Computer Science at the AL-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

At present, he is serving at Jigawa State House of Assembly.

Court documents filed by EFCC said Idris connived with Gomna to hack the university’s website.

The money stolen was estimated at N9,118,500.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the three counts.

Consequently, counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola, asked the court for a date to commence trial.

He also asked for an order to remand the defendants in prison custody.

But A.T Kamaldeen and Ismail Mustapha, lawyers for Gomna and Idris objected.

In separate applications, the lawyers urged the court to admit their clients to bail pending trial.

Justice Oyinloye in a bench ruling admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N3.5million each with one surety in like sum.

“The surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of this court and must provide the telephone contacts, residential address, recent passport photographs to the court”, the judge added.

The judge also ordered the defendants to submit their travel documents to the court.

He banned them from travelling unless they have the permission of the court.

Jessica Carmen

In another development, the EFCC secured the conviction of one Mohammed Abdulwahab Kelvin.

Kelvin pleaded guilty to a 3-count charge of romance scam preferred against him.

Kelvin, also known as Jessica Carmen, sometime in December, 2020, attempted to cheat by personation.

He used Jessica Carmen’s gmail account jessicacarmen440@gmail.com to induce one Mert Usul to make payment to a car pick-up company.

Of course, Kelvin had no plan to pick any car

In his judgment, Justice Oyinloye opined that from the evidence before the court, the defendant engaged in online romance scam.

He noted that, “the defendant did not testify even when he had the opportunity to do so.”

The judge after due evaluation of the evidence, sentenced Kelvin to six months imprisonment on each of the counts.

He also gave him an option of fine of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) on each count.

The Judge further ordered that the phone and laptop used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.