Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), National Security Adviser, NSA, to the President, has said money meant for arms to fight insurgency in the country has suddenly disappeared under the ex-service chiefs.

The ex-service chiefs are: Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff General Tukur Buratai; the Chief of Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Air Chief Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

They have been confirmed Ambassadors by the National Assembly after they were nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Monguno spoke in an Interview with BBC Hausa Services.

According to him, “No one knows what happened to the money, but God willing, the president will investigate to find out where it went or where the goods went.”

Monguno stated that as long as long as there was no proper investigation, he would not say anything, it said “the money is gone.”

He said the arms purportedly purchased with the money had not been seen.

The NSA added that the new security chiefs said they had not seen the arms purchased with the money either.

The new service chiefs are: General Leo Irabor, chief of defense; General Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of ground staff and Rear Admiral Gambo – chief of naval staff and Air-Vice Marshal Amao, chief of air force.

He also said some of the equipment might be on their way from the United States, England or elsewhere, but said he had not seen them on ground.

Monguno further said the president had done his best to provide out-of-pocket funds to fight insecurity, reiterating that “the goods have not been procured. bring in new people who will probably find a way to do it. ”