Democrats in the New York State Assembly on Thursday approved an “impeachment investigation” of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The probe will be conducted by the Judiciary Committee, headed by Charles D. Lavine.

It was the first step toward potentially removing him from office, reports New York Post.

Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx) announced the momentous decision following an afternoon meeting of the entire Democratic Assembly conference.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said.

“The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution.”

Heastie also said the probe “will not interfere with the independent investigation being conducted by Attorney General [Letitia] James.”

The attorney general on Monday announced the hiring of several outside lawyers, including former acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim.

Cuomo has vowed he would not resign amid allegations of sexual harassment by no fewer than six women.

The latest case, a former aide who claimed Cuomo aggressively groped her at the governor’s mansion last year has been referred to Albany police.

He has denied many of the claims.He said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Cuomo has also apologized if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.