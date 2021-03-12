By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Anambra State-born music producer, Chisom Ezeh, widely known as Rexxie, is the owner of a brand new house in Lagos.

Rexxie is the big brain behind the famous sound known as Zanku Music.

He is a multi-talented artiste known for his frequent collaboration with Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley, Lil Kesh and a host of others.

The music act took to Instagram to flaunt the new house he recently acquired in Lagos.

Sharing pictures of himself in the house, he wrote: “It can only be God🙏👑

#pondits merch otw🔥🔥👑”

Rexxie shared the news of his new house barely 24 hours after YBNL singer, Fireboy DML showed off his new house.