By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has cursed out a Twitter user who accused him of being a mole working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The comedian also denied working for the opposition party to cause disaffection for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A Twitter user named Lekan Adigun had tweeted on Wednesday that the comedian was working for the opposition party.

He wrote, “Macaroni is too ashamed to admit publicly that he’s been a PDP operative all these while. Anyway, we will cross paths in 2023 sha,” he wrote.

Reacting on Thursday, Mr Macaroni denied the allegation by raining curses on the man.

Macaroni tweeted, “It is Misfortune you will cross path with not me. May misfortune be onto you and all yours if your allegations against me are false! Oribuuku ni Iwo ati awon toku e ma se. I wish you this and many many more misfortune…”

“E dey pain them as I dey use the platform wey God give me speak against our Oppressors who are their masters. Not all of us will sell our conscience. This will be the last time I will cuss out like that. I’m sorry.. Iwo ati Awon toku e o ni shoriburuku ooo. Ofo le ma Se! Folded hands,” he added.

This is coming after the actor called on youths in the country to get their PVCs and take voting seriously in 2023.

Mr. Macaroni said all politicians in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are the same and united in corruption.

The comedian told youths that they should not only use their voice to speak but also get their permanent voters card to vote and hold elected government officials accountable.

Nigerian Youths, Time no dey ooo… Even while we continue to use our voices and platforms to speak Up, we must take voting seriously come 2023!!

We know say e no go easy oo but let’s make efforts!! We must get our PVC and Vote!!! https://t.co/WtR4JChFSx — Debo Adedayo. (@mrmacaronii) March 10, 2021

Nigerian Youths, we must wake up ooo. We have only ourselves. Sheyb una see how dem don dey defect from PDP to APC and from APC to PDP!! They don’t have shame ooo. All of them are the same. They are all United in corruption and impunity. Voting is an Avenue we have to explore. — Debo Adedayo. (@mrmacaronii) March 10, 2021

Nigerian Youths. Let’s be informed! Understand the role of elected officers in government and how to hold them accountable, more information on how to get your PVC and general political participation.

Visit : https://t.co/WtR4JChFSx#MakeWeRunAm #PolitiKIT — Debo Adedayo. (@mrmacaronii) March 10, 2021