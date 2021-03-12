By Stanley Nwanosike

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Friday assumed office as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Taoreed took over from Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, who had been redeployed to Defence Headquarters Department of Training and Operations as the Chief Defence Training and Operations.

Giving his farewell speech, Adegboye thanked officers and soldiers for their support during his stay as the GOC of the Division.

He called on them to give the new GOC maximum cooperation.

“I implore you to extend the same cooperation to the new GOC and always be ready for deployment at any time,’’ he said.

The outgoing GOC said that during his leadership, the Division did all to keep violence and crime rate low within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“In spite of the security challenges, we were able to surmount most of them and keep the crime and violence rate low in our AOR.

“I believe we are well motivated to forge ahead to deal with another remaining security challenge around us.

“ Even as we push forward to ensure we maintain our constitutional mandate in line with the Chief of Army Staff vision for the Nigerian Army,’’ he said.

Adegboye urged officers and soldiers to continue to work in synergy with the Nigeria Air Force, Nigerian Navy and other security formations, adding “that is the way forward’’.

However, the new GOC, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja did not make any comment but went into a closed-door meeting with officers of the Division.

Highlights of the event were Adegboye handing over the insignia and flag of the Division to Lagbaja as well as inspection of the guard of honour by the two top senior officers.

NAN