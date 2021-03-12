By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Falomo bridge for repairs from March 14th to April 30th, 2021.

In line with the Lagos State Government’s mandate to ensure effective and efficient transportation through quality road infrastructure, Falomo Bridge will be closed down for repair works through Federal Government approval for a period of six weeks.

In a statement released by the State’s Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr Frederic Oladeinde stated that the repairs works will run on a 24hours shift in phases.

This, he said, is to enable the contractor to complete repairs within the estimated set time and minimize the expected inconveniences for road users.

He further explained that the first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge which will be closed to traffic, adding that motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.

The Commissioner also said while the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works, in a similar fashion, motorists will be diverted to other lanes. He assured that sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.

Oladeinde appealed to the good people of the State to cooperate with the Government by complying with the directives and traffic advisory to allow contractors to finish the projects at record time.