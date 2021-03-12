Aliyah, the girlfriend of the C.E.O. of Cash Nation Entertainment Kashy Godson, has urged the public to stop linking Barry Jhay to the death of his boyfriend.

Many had concluded that Barry Jhay was responsible after reports emerged that Kashy was pushed to death from his apartment after a fight with the singer.

However, Aliyah, in a post shared on her Snapchat, stated that Barry Jhay had nothing to do with his death.

She also dismissed reports that Kashy was depressed before his death.

See what she posted on her Snapchat below.

However, the remains of Kashy Godson was on Thursday, March 11, laid to rest in Ghana.

He would have turned 27 today March 12.