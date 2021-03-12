Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 42 students and 138 others kidnapped by bandits in the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Friday.

Aruwan said that bandits, in large numbers attacked the institution at about 11.30 p.m. on Thursday, kidnapping several students and staff.

The commissioner said, “180 rescued, several students missing following attack at Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi LGA,’’ he said.

Aruwan said troops rescued the students in the early hours of Friday, adding that the “bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence’’.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, on receiving a distress call alerted the I Division, Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students.

“However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for,’’ the commissioner said.

He said that some of the rescued students were injured and currently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

Aruwan said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had thanked the troops for their swift response, resulting in the rescue of the 180 citizens.

“As at the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students,’’ Aruwan said