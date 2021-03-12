By Abankula

Kaduna state government has reacted to the kidnapping by marauding gunmen of some students of the Federal College of Forestry.

In a statement by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and social affairs, government said about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

On the positive side, he said 180 people were rescued.

Government said the attack happened on Thursday night and not early today.

“The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

Aruwan said his ministry got a distress call during the attack. It promptly informed the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Training Command of the Air Force.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for”.

Read the statement:

Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

Pictures of some of the rescued persons, and the broken perimeter fence, are attached to this update.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens. He also wished the injured students a speedy recovery.

As at the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students.

Citizens will be updated on emerging developments.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.