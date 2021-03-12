By Abankula

Gunmen have kidnapped some students of the Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna. They stormed the school about 3 a.m. today

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the attack and abduction.

He told Channels TV that the attackers invaded the college located at Mando area, not far from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Jalige could not confirm the exact number of students abducted.

He said security operatives were mobilised to the college upon hearing about the attack.

According to him, the security men were able to secure the remaining students.

Bandits operating in the North west part of Nigeria have turned schools into their playground, kidnapping hapless students.

The last mass kidnapping of students was in Jangebe, Zamfara state.

An estimated 275 schoolgirls were abducted.

They were released few days after some negotiation.

Government flatly denying that any ransom was paid.

President Buhari had vowed then that Jangebe kidnap would be the last under his watch.