Long queues have appeared in Abuja for the purchase of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol, few days after normalcy returned to the area.

Long queues returned to retail outlets in Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa expressway on Friday, while other areas were not selling the product.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, National Public Relations, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) advised the public to stop panic buying, saying there was enough stock and the price has not changed.

Yakubu urged the people to ignore the rumours going on and also advised all their marketers to continue selling at the official price.

However, a taxi driver, Effiong John, told NAN that he has been at the petrol station since 11:00 am and urged the government to bring sanity to the oil sector.

Another private car owner, Mrs Uloma Emeka, said that there was fuel but does not know the reason for the queue.

“The queue is moving unlike the one experienced last week,” Enema said.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said it had no plans to increase the price of petrol now.