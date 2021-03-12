Kano State Fire Service said it has put out the fire outbreak that razed 11 offices in Army Bukavo Barracks in Kano.

Saminu Yusuf, the Spokesman of the service, made this known, in a statement, on Friday in Kano.

Yusuf said the fire, which occurred about 9:10 p.m, also destroyed four stores and toilets in the building.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 9:19 p.m.

“The fire was put under control and no life was lost,” he said.

He added that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

He urged the public to keep fire extinguishers at home and offices to curtail fire incident.