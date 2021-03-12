By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dimeji Bankole, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, is set to cross carpet to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The former speaker from Ogun State met with Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni and governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru on Friday.

Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Yobe State governor in a statement revealed after the meeting that Bankole’s defection to the APC was part of the matters discussed.

Mohammed also said the trio discussed a wide range of political issues while noting that the former speaker’s defection to APC brings more opportunity for the party in Ogun State.

“It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun state is growing and widening.

“It would be recalled that former Governor of Ogun state, Otumba Gbenga Daniel who was also former Director-General of PDP’s Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign organization has recently joined the party,” Mohammed said.