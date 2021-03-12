A former bank staff, Ebe Aniekeme Okokon has been convicted and sentenced by a state high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State over insurance fraud.

Okokon was arraigned by the Uyo Zonal Office of the EFCC.

He was accused of tricking one Effiong A. Asuquo into paying him N970, 000 for a fake “Life Insurance Scheme” policy which would earn the policy holder interest at maturity in one year.

Okokon issued the policy holder a fake form to fill in 2018.

But a year after, the holder found that she had been swindled as no interest was paid.

She rushed to the branch of the bank where the convict claimed he worked, only to be told that he had been sacked.

She was also informed that the insurance form used by the convict was forged.

The woman petitioned the EFCC.

Okokon was arrested on 31 January 2020. He admitted to the crime.

He pleaded guilty when arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on stealing and forgery.

Segun Akinrinade, counsel to the EFCC reviewed the facts of the case and tendered various documents which the Court admitted in evidence and marked exhibits ‘A’ to ‘I’.

Delivering judgment, Justice Archibong Archibong convicted Okokon on all counts.

“Since the offence of stealing and forgery are both morally and legally reprehensible, I believe that a punishment for you here, will serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to be or behave like you”, the Judge said.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment on each count to run concurrently, from the date of arrest.

He was however given the option of a fine of N200, 000. 00 on each count.