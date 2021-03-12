By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Twitter Nigeria is buzzing today after a follower noticed the strange transfer of ($51,000) N23 million worth of Bitcoin which was donated for the #EndSARS protest, to another account.

Recall that during last year’s EndSARS protest, Nigerians and other concerned humanitarians from all over the world donated funds, cryptocurrency to the Feminist Coalition. According to reports, these funds were to pay for food/snacks at the protest grounds, transport to and from the protest grounds, logistics and also to pay lawyers.

Although the coalition released a spreadsheet showing how much was spent and how it was dispensed, some #EndSARS protesters have accused them of not being transparent.

A recent transaction on March 5 showed N23 million worth of Bitcoin was moved from their crypto account.

Read some of their reactions below

$51,000 (N23 million) worth of Bitcoin was quietly withdrawn from the Endsars account, the feminist co has not responded or said what the money was used for. Aren’t they just like the leaders we’re fighting against — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish_) March 12, 2021

This isn’t an attack on Feminist Co ,its basic common sense ,the beauty of #bitcoin and decentralization don’t care about spreadsheet Accountability,it’s PUBLIC,you can’t empty the donation wallet to a new wallet that has 0 (ZERO) past transactions and expect people not to talk — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) March 12, 2021

The same FemCo abi Feminist Co that tried to accuse Rinu of stealing funds are the ones we cannot ask for accountability because you think we want to stain their white. Your papa!! — Ejiro (@ejirogh3ne) March 12, 2021