Founders of Feminist Coalition: from upper left: Laila Johnson-Salami, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Karo Omu, Odunayo Eweniyi, Fakhrriyyah Hashim and Tito Ovia.

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Twitter Nigeria is buzzing today after a follower noticed the strange transfer of ($51,000) N23 million worth of Bitcoin which was donated for the #EndSARS protest, to another account.

Recall that during last year’s EndSARS protest, Nigerians and other concerned humanitarians from all over the world donated funds, cryptocurrency to the Feminist Coalition. According to reports, these funds were to pay for food/snacks at the protest grounds, transport to and from the protest grounds, logistics and also to pay lawyers.

Although the coalition released a spreadsheet showing how much was spent and how it was dispensed, some #EndSARS protesters have accused them of not being transparent.

A recent transaction on March 5 showed N23 million worth of Bitcoin was moved from their crypto account.

Read some of their reactions below

 