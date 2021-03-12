President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of former Ambassador to Senegal, Sam Edem, the diplomatic community and people of Ndiya, Nsit Ubium, Akwa Ibom State, as the remains of the renowned diplomat are committed to Mother Earth, March 13, 2021.

The late Edem also served as Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), contributing a great deal to the success of the amnesty program that helped restore peace to the area.

Also trailing the memory of the late diplomat are his roles in restoring relations with some countries during the military era, and the National Award he received in Senegal during his tour of duty.

President Buhari prays God to rest the soul of the departed, and comfort all those who mourn him.