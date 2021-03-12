By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 2,000 mark in Nigeria, according to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, early Friday.

The NCDC released its latest figures showing that COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria are now 2,001, with eight new deaths reported on Thursday.

Of the eight deaths recorded, Lagos has four deaths, taking its total fatalities so far to 422.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja; Oyo, Edo and Ogun reported one death each.

While Edo has so far posted 185 deaths, Abuja has 155, Oyo 115 and Ogun 49.

Other states with high death toll are: Kano, 109; Rivers, 97; Delta, 68, Kaduna, 65; Ondo, 59; Plateau, 57 and Kwara, 55.

However, the NCDC reported 287 new cases on Thursday, down from the 397 cases posted the previous day.

This takes the total COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 159,933, with 142,404 survivors discharged so far.

In Thursday’s infections, Lagos led with 107 fresh cases, up from the 36 cases it recorded on Wednesday.

Only Lagos posted over 100 cases on Thursday.

Kwara posted the second highest with just 26 cases.

The 287 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (107), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (23), Bauchi (22), Ogun (21), Rivers (19), Kaduna (14), FCT (11), Abia (8), Edo (8), Ekiti (6), Kano (5), Gombe (4), Osun (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), and Delta (1)

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” NCDC said.