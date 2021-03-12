Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the 82-year old monarch has been spotted with a new wife which he married secretly last year.

The octogenarian, as social media gossips said now has a ‘football’ team with his 13 gorgeous wives.

His latest wife is named Chioma, an Igbo.

The duo were spotted at the installation of Real Estate mogul, Chief Tomori Williams as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland.

With his latest catch, here are quick facts about the Alaafin of Oyo:.

1. The Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was born on October 15, 1938

2. He is the first Alaafin of Oyo to have married an Igbo woman or going outside the Yoruba land to get a wife

3. With his new wife, Lamidi Adeyemi now has 13 wives. They are Abibat, Rahmat Adedayo, Mujidat, Rukayat,Folashade, Badirat Ajoke, Memunat Omowunmi,Omobolanle , Moji Anuoluwapo and Damilola.

4. Lamidi’s father, Oba Adeyemi II Adeniran, was deposed and exiled in 1954 for sympathizing with the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC).

He had a conflict with Bode Thomas, deputy leader of the Action Group.

5. Oba Adeyemi was removed as permanent chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo State on May 3, 2011 by the then governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The Alaafin supported the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) during the April 2011. elections.

6. Lamidi Adeyemi was a boxer before ascending the throne of his Fathers.

7. He succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970, during the governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo.

This was after the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

8. He was chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University in Sokoto from 1980 to 1992

9. In 1990, President Ibrahim Babangida appointed him Amir-ul-Hajj in recognition of his commitment to the consolidation of Islam in Nigeria.

10. He was on the entourage of the late Head of State General Murtala Mohammed to Hajj in 1975.