The Old Students Association of Agbado District Comprehensive High School (ADCHSOSA), Ifo, Ogun State is set to celebrate the institutions 40th anniversary with the establishment of a new school library. The association will on Saturday, March 13, 2021 lay the foundation of the library at the school premises.

Speaking on the event, the Acting President of the Association, Mr. Ganiyu Olowu said, “the past 40 years have been memorable and impactful in the area of academic, sports, entrepreneurship and community development.

“We are proud to note that products of Agbado District Comprehensive High School are doing wonderfully well across different industries. Today, many of our students are professionals, professors, academicians, scientists, successful politicians and community development influencers across Nigeria.

He said that Alumni was committed to sustaining the vision and academic prowess attained by ADCHS in the last 40 years, through the execution of various developmental projects one of which is the construction of an ultra-modern library with up-to-date materials that will empower students of the school to continue in its legacy.

Scheduled to grace the occasion include the Member, Federal House of Representatives, Ifo/Ewekoro Ewekoro Constitnuency, Hon Ibrahim Isiaka, Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu, among others.

The acting president expressed his gratitude to the Chairman, Board of Trustees of ADCHSOSA, Hon. Fatai Folawewo Salami as well as members of the Association for their contributions and support towards ensuring the success of the project.