By Abankula

Fifty-seven cyber fraud suspects have been arrested by officials of EFCC at four hotel hideouts in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Found with them were two pump action rifles.

The arrests came six days after 45 suspects were nabbed in same town.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested in Yewa Frontier Hotel & Resort, Ellysam Hotel & Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels.

The suspects were involved in a range of cyber crimes, from love scams on numerous dating sites to obtaining money by false pretences.

Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

Uwujaren said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.



Read the list:

Olatunji Opeyemi, Akintunde Michael Oluwashola, Babatunde Gbolahan, Emmanuel Oluwadamliare, Ogundare Adewunmi, Popoola Salmon, Adebayo Toheed Olamilekan, Bakare Kudus, Michael Moyosoro, Olatunji Tosin, Ishola Wasiu, Ugwu Ekenedelichukwu David, Salaudeen Roqueb, Obafunmilayo David, Jimoh Fatai Abiodun, Idowu Adeola,Oladipupo Nurudeen, Olasoju Mohammed, Onipede Toheed, Bello Abdullahi, Olatunji Abiola, Ogunbayo Peter, Adeyemi Abraham Ismail, Toheed Oluwaseun, Abiola Mutiu, Shoneye Idowu, Badmus Farouk kayode, Ilyas Abubakri Olanrewaju, Oladeji Basit Babatunde and Ijiola Soliu Adewole.

Odewunmi Samuel Pelumi, Oyeniyi Telslim Olashile, Shogbamu Olatunbosun Lukeman, Adebanji Timilehin Michael, Bangbose Jonathan Olakunle, Ashore Damilare Godwin, Bello Tobiloba Abdullahi, Ogundeji Babaji Ibrahim, Bashir Ayodeji Toheed, Olaleye Biola Farudeen, Sunday Osunaiki Emmanuel, Adebowale Taofeeq Olamilekan, Babajide Oluwapelumi Bolaji, Oluyide Ridwan Olawale, Abdullahi Umar Farouq, Opeloyeru Kehinde Abdulwaheed, Adeola Olusegun Israel, Shittu Ganiyu Olamilekan, Abdullahi Narudeen Owolabi, Ganiyu Kudus Olawale, Biodun Okeowo Sunday, Aiyemidotun Moses Omolade, Alade Hammed Oluwatosin, Oladele Dolapo Temilope, Ogunrinde Gbenga Akanbi, Awobaju Koyinsola Damilare and Bello Uthman Olayitan.