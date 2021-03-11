Michael Adeshina

The Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, has lambasted former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Olumo described the former as a ‘lie merchant and an expert in misinformation.’

Olumo said this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to the claim by Fani-Kayode that the Fulani warlord, Abdullah Iskilu-Wakili, captured by OPC members on Sunday was not the real Wakili tormenting the people of Ibarapaland in Oyo State.

Olumo said: “Fani- Kayode is one of the politicians that thrive in telling lies. He has a reputation for using his social media page to foment trouble and cause disunity in Yorubaland. He had once said that Yoruba language was Anago. How can you take such a person too serious?

“I remember former President Olusegun Obasanjo once said that Fani-Kayode can do anything for money and survival.

“He lives in Abuja, romancing with the North, yet he was the first to refute the claim that the kidnapper was not Wakili. Where did he get his information?

“With his untenable claim, I know and I am sure that the former minister is doing the bid of his paymasters, who are majorly from the North. He is the undisputed spokesperson for any politician that is ready to feather his nest.

“He should be warned to stop drumming the beat of disunity in Yorubaland. Fani-Kayode was one of the few people that called and congratulated our leader, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Monday, on the success of the operation of the OPC, and the following day, he twisted the story refuting the claim that the man apprehended wasn’t Wakili.”

Olumo, however, narrated how Wakili was captured.

He noted that that the operation that led to the arrest of Wakili and three other persons lasted over five hours, with a fierce battle ensuing between the OPC, the joint security operatives and the suspects.