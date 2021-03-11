By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Taraba State government has confirmed receipt of 56,250 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ebenezer Apake, received the vaccine on behalf of the state government in a ceremony in Jalingo, the state capital.

Apake described the arrival of the vaccine as a bold step towards tackling the rising wave of the deadly virus in the state.

“For us to win the war against the pandemic, 80 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated.

“I want to call on the people especially frontline health workers who will benefit from the first tranche to avail themselves for the vaccination.

“Though the vaccine is here with us, we must keep to the protocol of social distancing and wearing of facemask,” he said.

The Executive Secretary, Taraba Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Jauro Hassan also said that the government has trained 254 workers across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state for the vaccination.

Hassan said the trainees are to further extend training to others at the grassroot level for optimal results.