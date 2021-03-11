By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the academia, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and National Judicial Council (NJC) over the passing of Prof. David Adedayo Ijalaye (SAN).

The President, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, believed the good works of the scholar will continue to speak, especially his investments of love.

“President Buhari commiserates with family, friends, and associates of Prof. Ijalaye, who devoted his life to the teaching and practice of law, putting in more than 34 years in service before his retirement in 1998, and devoting the rest of his life to consulting, counselling and service of humanity.

“The President assures that the legacies of the legal luminary will always be preserved, acknowledging that he left distinguished results as Dean, Faculty of Law, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Postgraduate Studies of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (FNIALS) and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of International Law (FNSIL),” the statement reads in part.

President Buhari also prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.