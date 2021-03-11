By Okafor Ofiebor

The Anambra State Police Command has declared a local government staff, Mrs Sabina Izuora, wanted in connection with cases of child trafficking, stealing, forgery and perjury.

CSP Haruna Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra Police Command in a statement said Mrs Izuora used to be a staff of Social welfare Department, Awka South Local Government Area, but recently transferred to Social Welfare Department of Ihiala LGA.

The Command therefore asks anybody who see her to apprehend or report at the nearest police station, or call police emergency number 07039194332.