President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the State House, Abuja.

At the event were the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Others are the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Etsu Nupe, Alh. (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, King Jaja of Opobo, Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi.