Maj.-Gen Dominic Onyemulu has assumed office as the 13th Commander of the Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states.

Onyemulu replaced Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, who has been posted elsewhere.

Speaking at the official handing and taking over ceremony on Thursday in Jos, Onyemulu promised to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor to ensure lasting peace is achieved within the operation’s area of coverage.

He urged officers and men of the operation to support him in ensuring that the mandate of the task force was achieved.

“I want to thank you all for the support you gave my predecessor and urge you to extend similar relationship and goodwill to me.

“I pledge to give you the best in terms of leadership and command so that we can all succeed in our primary assignment.

“All hands must be on deck in order to make Plateau and our other areas of joint operation a peaceful abode.

“We are enjoying relative peace but we will consolidate and ensure absolute peace is achieved,” he said.

Onyemulu also urged officers and men of the command to preach peace at all times, adding that by so doing, a peaceful Plateau and Nigeria is possible.

On his part, the outgone commander thanked the personnel of the task force for their efforts at ensuring a peaceful Plateau.

He further commended them for the quality time, personal resources and energies they invested toward achieving lasting peace within its areas of operation.

“Give the new commander the same support and cooperation you accorded me to enable him to succeed,” Okonkwo urged.

Before his new posting, Onyemulu is the Director, Armed Forces Simulation Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.