The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo on Wednesday took his first jab of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Oluomo admonished the residents of the state to take advantage of the on-going inoculation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, describing it as a very healthy medical intervention against the virus.

Oluomo, who gave the advice shortly after he led other lawmakers and management staff of the Assembly to receive the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine administered by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, advised all residents to shun any unfounded rumour about the vaccine and make themselves available for vaccination.

He commended the State Government for its ingenuity and commitment towards flattening the curve of the pandemic in the state, noting that there was the need to orientate the people on the health benefits of the vaccine.

He stressed the need to ensure even and unhindered access to the vaccine by all residents across the state in line with the guidelines of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).