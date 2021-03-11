The Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption has begun the consideration of the 2015-2019 audit reports of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and therefore requested for the submission of supporting documents to support all costline outlined in its records before March 23rd, 2020.

The Chairman of the Committee, Musefiu Lamidi, who made the request during a Committee session held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the expected documents included all approvals, payments vouchers and DVEA on the maintenance of schools for the year 2019, likewise those related to planning, monitoring and evaluation expenses between 2017 and 2019.

Musefiu in the company of other members including his Vice, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Kunle Sobukanla, Ganiyu Oyedeji, Sikiratu Ajibola and Abayomi Fasuwa, sought for a further breakdown of some of the budget heads including educational programes and counterpart funding which were the two major capital expenditure concentrated upon by the board between 2015 and 2019 with relevant supporting.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Olalekan Kuye, assured the Committee that all relevant documents requested would be provided within the stipulated time.

In a related development, the committee also considered the financial report of Oba Ademola Hospital as presented by its Medical Director, Dr. Ismail Abdulganiyu with a directive to the management team to prepare a comprehensive financial statement reflecting its entire income and expenditure.

Consequently, the Committee Chairman directed that the report be submitted to the Assembly on or before Thursday, 25th March 2021.

In his response, Dr. Abdulganiyu assured of the prompt submission of the document with a view to promoting accountability and transparency.