By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has suspended some of its staff and terminated the appointment of others for demanding gratifications for enrollment for the National Identity Number, NIN.

The Director-General of the Commission, Engr. Aliyu Aziz revealed this in a statement signed by Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC.

“The Commission, recently, suspended some staff and terminated the appointment of a few others who engaged in acts of extortion and unwholesome practices detrimental to its values, the statement read.

The DG in the statement also warned Nigerians to be cautious of extortion during the enrollment process for the National Identification Number (NIN).

Aziz was quoted as saying he would not condone any corrupt act that would tarnish the commission’s image in the statement.

He added that that the commission has zero-tolerance for corruption, fraudulent activities in the process of enrollment, and other activities.

He urged the public not give in to extortion while enrolling for NIN.

“We call on the general public to desist from being enablers of extortion as it would not condone any act capable of destroying its hard-earned integrity.

“Remember, enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free.”

NIMC also urged the general public to report any form of extortion and unwholesome practices through its official platforms by calling 08157691214; 09134959433; send e-mail to actu@nimc.gov.ng; or lodge complaints via its website- www.nimc.gov.ng.