By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stood at 17,670, on Wednesday, down from the previous day’s 18,208.

The declining number was made known by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in the updated data published Wednesday.

So far, 139,983 Nigerians had recovered from COVID-19, and these included 927 fresh recoveries.

In another sign of the virus slowdown, the NCDC also announced 394 new cases of the virus and five fatalities.

While the death toll rose to 1993, the cumulative number of infected people in the country is now 159,646.

Except for 4 March when it reported 704 infections, Nigeria has had fewer than 500 daily infections since the beginning of March.

The new 394 infections were registered in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC disclosed that it would be carrying out a COVID-19 Household Seroprevalence Survey in Kano State and the FCT.

It said the survey would estimate the burden of COVID-19 infections.

The agency warned Nigerians to adhere to Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention (NPIs) and other public health guidelines, even after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is very important, wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and observe physical distancing,” it advised.

Nigeria has tested 1,601,396 samples since the pandemic outbreak in the country last year.

Breakdown of the latest 394 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Bauchi-75

Lagos-36

Akwa Ibom-33

FCT-32

Nasarawa-29

Kaduna-26

Rivers-25

Ogun-22

Oyo-21

Edo-20

Taraba-18

Imo-17

Ondo-17

Borno-8

Plateau-7

Zamfara-4

Osun-3

Kano-1

