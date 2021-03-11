By Harrison Arubu

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) has written to President Muhammadu Buhari seeking justice for one of its members recently murdered by kidnappers back home.

The victim, Prince Dennis Abuda, was abducted on the Auchi-Benin road in Edo on Jan. 30, while returning to the U.S. after visiting his home town of Fugar.

Four days later, the police found his decomposing body with bullet wounds on the Lagos-bound bypass in Benin after ransom was paid on him.

The kidnappers reportedly killed him after he slumped while being forced into the forest.

Nothing has been heard of the case since Feb. 5, when the police said they arrested some suspects assisting them in their investigation.

In the letter dated Feb. 11, NIDOA appealed to the president to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to justice to deter others.

The organisation said that Abuda was a prominent and well-established member of the Nigerian community in Atlanta who dedicated his life to serving others.

“He frequently traveled to Nigeria to attend to numerous charitable organisations he established to serve and better the lots of his people.

“Through his numerous charitable acts, many people were empowered to be self-sustaining.

“The Nigerian community in Atlanta, Georgia, and the people of his home town, have lost someone very dear to them.

“Your Excellency, we appeal to you to see to it that these senseless murderers, who see no value in human lives, are brought to justices,” it said.

The letter was signed by Mr Obed Monago, Chairman, NIDOA Board of Trustees; Dr Victor Ubani, President, NIDOA-Atlanta; and Mr Saheed Adeleye Secretary-General, NIDOA-Atlanta.