The sixth season of the popular singing competition show, Nigerian Idol, premieres Sunday, March 14th from 6 pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

The much-anticipated show will open with a special airing of the most entertaining moments from the auditions which took place late last year.

DStv and GOtv customers will get the chance to play judge during this pre-show by rating their performances on www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol and find out if their favourites made it to the Judges’ list when the main show starts March 28th.

The Nigerian Idol platform provides a launch pad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music on the local and global stage.

According to Africa Magic’s Channel Director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season.

Nigerian Idol season 6 will be hosted by the much-loved media personality, IK Osakioduwa, with superstar singer Seyi Shay, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika and celebrity DJ, Sose as the Judges.

The eventual winner of this season’s show will walk away with a recording contract with a leading record label and 50 million Naira worth of prizes.

Nigerian Idol season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile and will air on DStv channel 198 & GOtv channel 29 starting March 14.

Viewers can watch Nigerian Idol Season 6 via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Nigerian Idol will also be available on online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa, as well as, in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

DStv Premium customers enjoy a Showmax subscription at no extra cost as part of the DStv Thanks reward programme whilst other DStv customers get Showmax at half the price.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter @nigerianidol, Instagram @nigerianidol and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol