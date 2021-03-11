The Kano State Ministry of Health Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake, Substandard Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods has confiscated expired drugs worth N6.4 million in the Sabon Gari area of Kano metropolis.

A statement signed by the information of the ministry, Mrs Hadiza Namadi, made this known on Thursday in Kano.

It said that the committee also intercepted 24 cartons of expired dates, assorted expired drugs and two cartons of expired biscuits valued at over N1million at the Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi Market.

The statement said that while receiving the confiscated items from the Task Force Chairman, Mr Gali Sule, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, praised the members of the committee.

Tsanyawa said the determination of the members of the committee to rid the state of fake items was laudable.

The commissioner, in the statement, urged the public to complement the effort of the government by providing useful information to the task force.