By Olawale Akinremi

A sales attendant, Stephen Akinseloye has told a Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State that his wife, Opeyemi, cooking skill is so poor that she cannot make simple ‘eba’

Akinseloye, who lives in Elewura-Challenge area in Ibadan spoke before the court agreed to his request to divorce his wife of 15 months.

“Opeyemi cannot make simple eba. She puts too much salt in the food. I have shown her and corrected, her but she has refused to learn, said the sales attendant.

In addition, he also told the court that his wife has caused him so much pain by her ‘immaturity.’

Akinseloye, said, “She is also clumsy. She destroyed my Plasma TV and lies on minor things.

“She has also refused to join me in prayers. I am a Catholic, she keeps going to Celestial church.’’

But Opeyemi who opposed the suit denied some of the allegations leveled against her.

She accused her husband of being a flirt.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that Opeyemi was responsible for the damage done to her relationship because she failed to acquire basic requirements for living a happy marital life.

Odunade consequently dissolved the marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as reasons.

He granted custody of the only child to Opeyemi.

He ordered Akinseloye to pay N4, 000 monthly for the child’s upkeep.