By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, known as Mr. Macaroni, has called on youths in the country to get their PVCs and take voting seriously in 2023.

The comedian in a post on his verified Twitter page said all politicians in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are the same and united in corruption.

The comedian told youths that they should not only use their voice to speak but also get their permanent voters card to vote and hold elected government officials accountable.

Macaroni wrote; “Nigerian Youths, Time no dey oh. Even while we continue to use our voices and platforms to speak up, we must take voting seriously come 2023!!

“We know say it’s not easy oh but let’s make efforts!! We must get our PVC and Vote!!!

“Nigerian Youths, we must wake up ooo. We have only ourselves. Shey una see how dem don dey defect from PDP to APC and from APC to PDP!!

“They don’t have shame ooo. All of them are the same. They are all United in corruption and impunity. Voting is an Avenue we have to explore.

“Nigerian Youths. Let’s be informed! Understand the role of elected officers in government and how to hold them accountable, more information on how to get your PVC and general political participation.”