By Mohammed Tijjani

Maj.-Gen Sagir Yaro has officially assumed duty as the 30th Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Jagira made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Jagira said Yaro took over from Maj.-Gen Jamil Sarham, who is now to proceed on a Senior Research Fellow course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State.

According to the statement, Yaro is a seasoned senior military officer of the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, and a member of the 36th Regular Course of the NDA, he has held several appointments cutting across Command, Staff and Instructional.

He said before his recent appointment, he was the General Managing Director, Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee (NAWLG).

While addressing Principal Staff Officers, Deans and Heads of Departments during the handing over ceremony, the outgoing Commandant, described the new Commandant as a regimental and thoroughbred Super Officer, who is endowed with vast exposure and experience, which he expects will be brought to bear in running the affairs of the Academy.

Sarham also assured the staff that, the new commandant would continue with the extensive infrastructural development ongoing at the Academy, as well as sustain the improvements that have been achieved in the quality of training of cadets under his tenure as Commandant.

He wished Yaro good health, God’s guidance and wisdom in the discharge of his duties as Commandant.

He also called for support from the military and civilian staff of the academy for the new Commandant.

Sarham further highlighted some of his achievements as Commandant to include the development of various infrastructural projects across the academy.

Marked improvements in the grooming and training of top quality cadets that are professionally responsive to the present challenges and equipped to meet both current and future needs of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In his response, the new commandant, thanked God almighty and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, for finding him worthy of the enviable appointment as Commandant of NDA.

Meanwhile, he applauded his predecessor on the various developmental projects ongoing in the academy and for the various innovative ideas he adopted during his tenure as Commandant of the NDA.

However, he pledged to continue in the general improvement in the affairs of the academy, towards achieving the mission and vision of the NDA and that of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Yaro urged the staff of the academy to embrace team spirit in order to succeed in the important task of producing well-trained officer cadets for the nation.

NAN