The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Oyerinde Olugbenga has called on traditional rulers to protect and take ownership of public infrastructures cited in their domains.

Mr. Oyerinde made the call during a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Obanikoro of Lagos, Chief Ajayi Bembe in the Enu-Owa area of Lagos Island recently.

Mr. Oyerinde, represented by the Director, Admin and Human Resources, Mr. Lawrence Babatunde called on the white cap chief to use his vast knowledge and influence to prevent vandalisation of public amenities provided by the government within his domain.

While conducting the White Cap Chief and some of his subjects round Ago Tower edifies under reconstruction in Idumota, Lagos Island, the Special Adviser again reiterated the call on illegal traders and squatters within and around the edifies to vacate immediately or risk prosecution.

He noted that when completed, the Ago Tower will boost tourism and enhance the aesthetic value of the area.

Mr. Oyerinde said further “as a traditional ruler who plays useful roles in mediating between the people and the government as well as resolving conflicts amongst the citizenry, I want you to prevail on your subjects, especially the youths, to stop the increasing spate of attack on CBD personnel on lawful duties within the Lagos Island Business District”.

On his part, the Obanikoro of Lagos expresses his happiness with the beautification and reconstruction of the Ago Tower and its vicinity. He however called on the State Government to involve the youths in the running and administration of the tourist center.

He called on traders constituting nuisance within the tourist center to relocate immediately or face the wrath of the government.

The Ago Tower is one of the monumental landmarks located within the Idumota area of Lagos Island.