By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state has replied a Twitter user who questioned his method in addressing the crisis in the state.

Some aggrieved youths had vandalised fifteen cross drainages dug on the Kaduna-Kachia highway, Kufana village, Kajuru LGA.

In response to the crime, the governor had tweeted that ”this destruction of public infrastructure is a crime under the Miscellanous Offenses Act. The vandals masquerading as ”aggrieved youths” have been arrested and will be rigorously prosecuted”.

He also decreed that Kufana residents will pay for the reinstatement from their LG FAAC allocation.

Twitter user, Ayo Sogunro replied to El-Rufai’s tweet, saying ”It’s fine if your government wants to jail everyone but you should understand that not all social problems will be solved by jailing, fining and banning. Sometimes, creative solutions- like putting a proper speed bump on the road- is all that is needed to resolve the issue”.

Few hours later, Governor Nasir El-Rufai responded. He wrote ”Mr Populist @Ayosogunro when you are elected Governor, you can apply your shallow but innovative solutions in response to conduct of vandals and sundry criminals. In Kaduna state till May 29,2023 insha’Allah I have the mandate of 1.1 million voters to enforce the laws of the land”.

