The Chief of Defence Staff, Major Gen. Lucky Irabor, has led other military chiefs to hold a meeting with the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed the development.

He said, ” Yes, they are in Ibadan already. They are almost here to meet the governor.”

However, the meeting is expected to be centre around security issues in Oyo State.