By Aisha Ahmed/Kano

Jobberman, the leading online job recruiter in Nigeria said it has set a goal to provide dignified jobs for five million Nigerian youths by 2025.

Miss Makkiya Sulaiman, the youths engagement assistant of the organisation, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

She said that Jobberman had engaged professionals in the agriculture, creative industry and Digital sectors to provide youths skills and expertise.

Miss Sulaiman said that the project was in partnership with Mastercard Foundation and would focus on impacting on 70 per cent young women in Northern Nigeria.

“Training will also focus on soft skills such as emotional intelligence, business etiquette and time management, and will be delivered online and offline for people with limited access to the internet.”

She said that the partnership would involve community leaders, key decision-makers, and trained candidates would be placed under Jobberman’s employer partnerships.

She noted that in an effort to promote the project in Kano, Jobberman organised a forum to commemorate International Women’s Day.

”The forum was held at the Centre for Democratic Studies, which showcased female entrepreneurs that shared experiences with the young people on their journeys to business and other fields.

”A renowned farmer in Kano, Hajiya Salamatu Garba, shared her experiences in building a successful empire in the Agricultural sector,” she said.

She urged youths, especially women, to buckle up and face the challenges before them, noting that they would scale through and be successful.