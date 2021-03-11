Derek Chauvin — the ex-Minneapolis policeman charged with killing African American George Floyd will now face an additional murder charge.

On Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill restored a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.

The judge initially dismissed the charge in October, ruling at the time that it did not apply to the case.

Fox 9 reported that an appeals court has reversed Cahill’s decision to toss the lesser murder rap last week, sending the case back to the jurist for reconsideration — and delaying the start of jury selection in the closely-watched case.

Chauvin will now face trial on third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges over Floyd’s police-involved death in May.

Chauvin’s defense team appealed the higher court’s ruling but their motion was denied by the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday, Fox 9 reported.

Third-degree murder is defined as causing “the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others”.

In addition, it means evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life” and without intent to kill.

Minnesota remains one of the few states to carry the lesser charge,

Jury selection is ongoing, and five jurors have been seated so far. Opening statements are expected to begin March 29.–New York Post